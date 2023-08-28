Mother of Soccer Federation President Goes on Hunger Strike to Protest ‘Bloody Hunt’ After Her Son Kissed a Soccer Player Without Consent

In response to Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales getting suspended for kissing a soccer player without her consent, Rubiales’ mother has begun a hunger strike.

The kiss occurred when members of the federation presented medals to the Spanish women’s national team after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Rubiales hugged Jenni Hermoso and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Then, he suddenly gave her another kiss on the cheek.

Rubiales has stated he will not resign despite calls for him to step down from the public. He has also maintained that the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso has stated the opposite.

In the same letter in which Hermoso made that denial, more than 80 players signed their names and vowed to not play for Spain again until Rubiales resigns.

As FIFA investigates the incident, it has suspended Rubiales for 90 days

On Monday, Rubiales’ mother Angeles Bejar began a hunger strike for what the family believes is unfair treatment toward the RFEF president.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet EFE, Bejar called it an “inhuman and bloody hunt” against her son.

“My son does not deserve what they are doing to him,” she added.

For the hunger strike, Bejar has locked herself in the Divina Pastora church in Motril, Spain. She also called on Hermoso to “stick to the version she adopted after the incident took place.”

In a statement published by the federation, Hermoso was quoting as saying the kiss was consensual. In her own statement, however, she accused the federation of attributing a fake quote to her.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com