‘MSNBC, FOX and CNN Are all Jokes’: Sports Radio Icon Mike Francesa Lashes Out at the ‘Rigidly Slanted’ Cable News Networks

Famed sports radio host Mike Francesa blasted cable news for its coverage of Wednesday night’s GOP debate.

Francesa — best known for his 30-year stint atop the ratings with WFAN in New York — took to Twitter on Thursday morning to call out several networks for what he considers an inability to give “objective analysis.”

“Try to find objective analysis of anything political on television,” he said. “MSNBC, FOX and CNN are all jokes.”

Later that morning, he elaborated further on his podcast.

“If you go to MSNBC, you wouldn’t even know there was a debate,” Francesa said. “If you get them on CNN to mention it, you know it’s skewed; and then Fox is so much the other way. The three of them are a joke … They’re all so biased, one way or the other. And they all criticize each other for being so biased, and they’re all so biased it is almost disgraceful. It’s a joke.”

Francesa — a former Donald Trump supporter — recently called the 45th President of the United States “unelectable” and said he “firmly” believed Trump would lose the general election if he won the Republican primary.

He added that due to the state of cable news in general, options for objective news are nonexistent.

“There is no place to go for objective news anymore,” he continued. “You might as well make your decisions because every bit of news you get on cable is so rigidly slanted. It is a joke.

“You know on Fox that everything (President Joe Biden) does is the worst thing that ever happened; and you know on MSNBC that everything Trump has ever done is the worst thing that could ever be done and he should be thrown into the jail and throw away the key … It’s amazing how poor and how biased the coverage is.”

