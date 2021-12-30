NASCAR Driver Embraces ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Slogan Days After Declaring ‘Zero Desire to Be Involved in Politics’

Less than two weeks after Brandon Brown declared his plight with the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ slogan, the NASCAR driver has already flip-flopped and now chosen to embrace the anti-Joe Biden chant.

Thursday afternoon, Brown’s team announced a full-season sponsorship deal with LGBCoin, a cryptocurrency inspired by the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ slogan. According to the press release, “The patriotic coin dubbed ‘America’s Coin’ aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner! Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

LGBcoin will be painted on Brown’s Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series. While the team claims their attempt to promote “unity,” the right-wing chant has come to mean “F*ck Joe Biden.” After winning his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega in October, Brown was being interviewed and chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” from the crowd bled into the broadcast.

NBC Sports reporter Kelly Stavast misheard the chant and claimed the crowd was yelling “Let’s Go Brandon” to celebrate Brown’s victory. Since then, many Trump supporters have used the slogan as a way of criticizing Biden.

Earlier this month, Brown spoke to New York Times columnist Ben Smith and claimed he wasn’t a fan of the chant despite being at the center of its origin. “I have zero desire to be involved in politics,” Brown said. But less than two weeks later, Brown reemerged as a poster child for the anti-Biden chant, by plastering LGB all over his car.

NASCAR similarly attempted to distance itself from the chant in November, with the sport’s president Steve Phelps calling the slogan an “unfortunate situation,” adding “we don’t want to associate ourselves with politics.” But Brown and NASCAR will no longer avoid politics. According to Brown’s team, NASCAR approved the LGBcoin sponsorship.

For those who thought “Let’s Go Brandon” might fade with the new year, Brown and NASCAR will keep the slogan very much alive.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com