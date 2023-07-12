Nate Silver Is Going On an Insane Run at the World Series of Poker

By Ahmad AustinJul 12th, 2023, 11:54 am
 

(Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News-MLive.com Detroit via AP, File)

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver is on fire at this year’s World Series of Poker.

The former editor-in-chief — another casualty of Disney’s 7,000 layoffs — has been documenting his journey at the world’s largest poker tournament on Twitter. He first announced his presence at the tournament on July 5.

“Today is my 7th-ish (maybe 8th?) WSOP Main Event and I am pre-registering a chip update strategy,” he said. “I will update this thread when and *only* when: 1. I bag a stack at the end of the day 2. I bust (hopefully this one won’t come up) 3. I make the money 4. I win the tournament.”

His first day was a positive one, albeit just somewhat. After starting the day with $60,000 in chips, he ended it with $64,000.

On day two, things really took off and he ended it with $186k.

“Always good to have people betting into you when you have the nuts,” he said. “Also had a lot of reps and feel like something’s really clicked lately with live poker. Will check out some NBA Summer (League) tomorrow and see you for Day 3 on Sunday!”

Silver ended day four with nearly $300k, but got as high as $650,000.

The next day was another wild one, with Silver’s chip total skyrocketing to $2.3 million.

“Holy shit not really even sure what to say,” he tweeted. “Day 4 of the largest Main Event in history is a really good time to run good.”

Of the 10,0043 players to register for the tournament, Silver was one of just 149 to reach day six. His table was also the featured table shown on the broadcast.

Heading into Wednesday night, Silver has $2.13 million in chips — putting him in 108th place overall, and still very much a contender for the event’s $12.1 million first prize.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: