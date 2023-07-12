Nate Silver Is Going On an Insane Run at the World Series of Poker

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver is on fire at this year’s World Series of Poker.

The former editor-in-chief — another casualty of Disney’s 7,000 layoffs — has been documenting his journey at the world’s largest poker tournament on Twitter. He first announced his presence at the tournament on July 5.

“Today is my 7th-ish (maybe 8th?) WSOP Main Event and I am pre-registering a chip update strategy,” he said. “I will update this thread when and *only* when: 1. I bag a stack at the end of the day 2. I bust (hopefully this one won’t come up) 3. I make the money 4. I win the tournament.”

His first day was a positive one, albeit just somewhat. After starting the day with $60,000 in chips, he ended it with $64,000.

On day two, things really took off and he ended it with $186k.

“Always good to have people betting into you when you have the nuts,” he said. “Also had a lot of reps and feel like something’s really clicked lately with live poker. Will check out some NBA Summer (League) tomorrow and see you for Day 3 on Sunday!”

Finished Day 2 with $186,000. Always good to have people betting into you when you have the nuts. Also had a lot of reps and feel like something’s really clicked lately with live poker. Will check out some NBA Summer Legaue tomorrow and see you for Day 3 on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/JODERs0UFt — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 8, 2023

Silver ended day four with nearly $300k, but got as high as $650,000.

We made Day 4. NOT in the money yet though. Roughly 10 players still to be eliminated, 1507 will cash. We have 293k chips. Got as high as 650k but you can’t really worry about that. Having fun and happy to be part of the biggest poker tournament ever. pic.twitter.com/oEKm9ELjm2 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 10, 2023

The next day was another wild one, with Silver’s chip total skyrocketing to $2.3 million.

“Holy shit not really even sure what to say,” he tweeted. “Day 4 of the largest Main Event in history is a really good time to run good.”

We made ✫ DAY 5 ✫ of the Main Event and we have ✹ 2.3 million ✹ chips. Holy shit not really even sure what to say. Day 4 of the largest Main Event in history is a really good time to run good. pic.twitter.com/gMp8ZjBaRo — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 11, 2023

Of the 10,0043 players to register for the tournament, Silver was one of just 149 to reach day six. His table was also the featured table shown on the broadcast.

Heading into Wednesday night, Silver has $2.13 million in chips — putting him in 108th place overall, and still very much a contender for the event’s $12.1 million first prize.

Final chip count is 2.13m. A pinch down from where we started. Feels a bit weird but you’re going to have days like that in a marathon tourney like the Main. Huge AA>QQ hand made up for a day that otherwise involved a lot of folding. Still super hyped to spin it up tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WfPSxv4mek — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 12, 2023

