NBA Bans Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens One Year for Pushing Toronto Raptors Star Kyle Lowry

The NBA is banning the part-owner of the Golden State Warriors who shoved Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Wednesday night’s NBA Finals Game 3.

In a statement (below, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne), the league announced a one-year ban for Mark Stevens — the Golden State investor who shoved Lowry.

The NBA AND the Warriors have banned Mark Stevens for 1 year & fined him $500k for shoving Kyle Lowry last night. pic.twitter.com/Csqwi2Lb7Q — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Further, NBC’s Dylan Byers is reporting that sources close to team say Stevens will have to sell his stake in the Warriors before the start of next year.

🏀 Multiple sources close to the Golden State Warriors tell me Mark Stevens, the minority owner who pushed Kyle Lowry, will likely be forced to sell his shares before the start of next season … #NBAFinals #KyleLowry — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 6, 2019

In a statement (via the LA Times), the Warriors apologized to Lowry and the Raptors.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the team said in a statement. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans — or anyone — and players at an NBA game.”

