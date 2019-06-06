comScore
NBA Bans Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens One Year for Pushing Toronto Raptors Star Kyle Lowry

By Joe DePaoloJun 6th, 2019, 6:39 pm

The NBA is banning the part-owner of the Golden State Warriors who shoved Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Wednesday night’s NBA Finals Game 3.

In a statement (below, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne), the league announced a one-year ban for Mark Stevens — the Golden State investor who shoved Lowry.

Further, NBC’s Dylan Byers is reporting that sources close to team say Stevens will have to sell his stake in the Warriors before the start of next year.

In a statement (via the LA Times), the Warriors apologized to Lowry and the Raptors.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the team said in a statement. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans — or anyone — and players at an NBA game.”

