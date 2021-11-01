NBA Fan Gets Manhandled for Jumping on Postgame Set: ‘Step Outta Line, Ya A** Gets Pitaroll’d’

The Chicago Bulls honored Hall-of-Famer Toni Kukoc over the weekend and a fan attempted to keep the celebration going during the postgame show, but was promptly manhandled off the set.

Earlier this year, Kukoc was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the three-time NBA champion is still often overshadowed by Bulls royalty Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman. 23 years after the Bulls last title, the franchise decided to give the Croatian basketball star his due with a nice celebration.

Following the Bulls 107-99 win over the Utah Jazz, one Bulls fan wanted to keep the party going on the NBC Sports Chicago postgame show, jumping on set wearing a Kukoc jersey and a Benny the Bull facemask. The fan was quickly pancaked off set, exemplifying the way Chicago Bears fans would like to see their offensive linemen protect quarterback Justin Fields.

Step outta line…ya ass get pita rolled. https://t.co/vuJahwBtNe — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) October 31, 2021

“Look at this, look at this!” postgame host Jason Goff said as the fan made their way in front of the camera. “Ladies and gentleman, you don’t wanna do that on this set,” he added after the fan was swiftly removed.

Goff appeared to relish the moment, later tweeting, “Step outta line…ya ass get pita rolled.” The Chicago sportscaster also turned the hilarious screenshot into his profile picture.

Unfortunately, NBC Sports Chicago was less keen on highlighting the incident, choosing not to add the interaction when they shared the postgame show on YouTube.

