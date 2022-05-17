NBA Investigating Rajon Rondo After He Allegedly Pulled Gun On His Children’s Mother In Front Of Them

The NBA has been made aware and is currently investigating the Rajon Rondo situation after TMZ Sports reported Monday that Rondo had allegedly threatened the mother of his children with a gun in front of them.

ESPN host/reporter Malika Andrews relayed in a tweet Monday that league had been made aware of the report and are investigating the matter, according to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.

In response to TMZ reporting Rajon Rondo pulled a gun on his former partner and mother of his children — and threatened to kill her — NBA spokesperson Mike Bass tells ESPN: “We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 16, 2022

The investigation comes after TMZ Sports reported the disturbing altercation between Rondo and his former partner Ashley Bachelor, where Bachelor was allegedly threatened by the NBA player after she asked their son to separate some laundry. The request allegedly enraged Rondo as he smashed everything in sight, according to the report, before he left the house to return a short while later with a gun in hand.

“Go get my fucking son!” the report from Bachelor reads, as Rondo allegedly threatened her from outside the house.

The situation only escalated from there as Rondo allegedly verbally berated both his children before the NBA player’s parents showed up and he left the scene.

Bachelor requested an emergency order of protection on May 13, which was granted Monday, along with temporary custody of both their kids.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor said in the court statement. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch.'”

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d**khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

Rondo has not been named a suspect by the police nor has he been arrested at this time, according to TMZ Sports.

