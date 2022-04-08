NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Smashes Camera During Shootout On Inside The NBA Set

Jamal Crawford has made thousands of shots over his illustrious 20-year career in the NBA but this one he might want back after shattering a TV camera during a segment on Inside The NBA Thursday night.

The crossover legend joined the program as a special guest, chopping it up with Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and moderator Adam Lefkoe as they discussed the NBA playoff picture entering the final slate of games this weekend.

During a commercial break, the former NBA players got into a friendly shooting competition on the TNT set’s basketball hoop when Crawford put one right into a camera.

The crew had a shootout and @JCrossover broke one of the cameras 😬 pic.twitter.com/5FNfhPymkD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022

The video shows Crawford’s shot as it hits the back of the rim, causing it to bounce towards the TV camera, smashing the lens in the process.

The accident caused Wade and Lefkoe to react in horror while Shaq quickly pointed the blame at his NBA counterpart.

“Snitches get stitches!” Wade said repeatedly after watching the replay of O’Neal pointing the finger.

All in all this is another funny, yet unfortunate, incident for the Inside The NBA crew as Crawford should be able to cover the cost of the camera, making over $122 million in his career. Don’t know if he’ll receive an invite back by the Turner sports executives though.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com