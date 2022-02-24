NBA Owner Buys Daughter a Military-Grade Tank for Her Sweet 16: ‘I Knew How Badly She Wanted a Car’

If anyone in Philadelphia sees a military-grade army tank driving around the streets – don’t panic – it might just be a 16-year-old on her way to school.

Billionaire co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Michael Rubin, shared a video on social media of the gift he bought his daughter for her 16th birthday. Similar to most teenagers, Kylie Rubin wanted a car for her Sweet 16. And similar to most parents, Rubin wanted to ensure his daughter (presumably a new driver) would be safe on the road.

Rather than trust the crash test ratings for some of the most popular cars and SUVs, Rubin decided to gift his daughter an army vehicle. And not a Hummer, which I guess would have been somewhat reasonable. Rubin went next level with a military-grade tank.

Happy 16th bday Kylie!! I knew how badly she wanted a car so thought I’d get her one that would keep her safe! Enjoy your army tank!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B0aPV34XDe — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) February 23, 2022

“Happy 16th bday Kylie!!” Rubin captioned the video. “I knew how badly she wanted a car so thought I’d get her one that would keep her safe! Enjoy your army tank!”

Rubin didn’t appear to read the room when he tweeted video of the military tank sitting in his driveway, on the same day Russia was preparing their military invasion of Ukraine. The timing of his gag gift couldn’t have been more bizarre.

Philadelphia 76ers ownership also just lost the ability to ever be frugal with their team. No Philly fan is going to put up with watching a Sixers owner buy their daughter a military tank, only to see the team let All-Star James Harden walk in free agency.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com