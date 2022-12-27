NBA Star Goes On Twitter Tirade After Former Teammate Questions His Age: ‘It Is Disrespectful To Many Africans Who Have To Live With That’

Milwaukee Bucks star Serge Ibaka went on a Twitter rant Monday afternoon after his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, took a jab at his age.

On ESPN’s First Take Monday, Perkins reminisced about his time playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder when the team had a young core of players. Those young stars included Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Ibaka.

Ibaka and Perkins were teammates in the Thunder organization from 2011-2015.

“You know what everybody kept saying, ‘oh, Kevin Durant is only 23 years of age, Russell Westbrook is only 22, James Harden is 22. Serge Ibaka is 21,’ although he was probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age,” Perkins told ESPN analyst J.J. Redick.

According to The Athletic‘s Law Murray, this was the second time Ibaka had to address his age when he became a free agent. In a 2017 statement, he wrote:

I am very disappointed with the small part of society that spreads rumors and creates news based on stereotypes and without any proof. I’m sad that to this day there are still prejudices based on your origin and, as Africans, sometimes we need to take a stand.

Ibaka is 33 years old and is in his 14th NBA season. He addressed Perkins in a lengthy Twitter thread Monday afternoon.

His response read:

Hey @KendrickPerkins, I count my blessings every day and I don’t usually react to comments about me. But It’s disappointing to hear someone I shared a locker room with spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media. You can talk about game If I don’t play well, I will never have a problem with that. But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation. IF I was 30 in OKC I guess I am 45 now? The truth is I never lied about my age and I work extremely hard everyday without cheating and I have never been suspended. Everyone in the league knows that. You cheated and didn’t respect the game. Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job breaking the locker room code by speaking lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ. When KD had a bad game you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game then you criticized him. You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media. I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do with class and dignity. I have more to sat about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far.

Perkins first apologized to Ibaka for the hurtful comments Monday afternoon.

Hey @sergeibaka my bad home if I offended you. It’s was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother.

Eighteen minutes later, Perkins went no the attack:

