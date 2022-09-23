Matt Barnes walked back Friday the comments he previously made about the suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

It originally appeared that Barnes would be a prominent supporter of Udoka. This afternoon, however, Barnes posted a live video on his Instagram and retracted the comments he made last night and deleted his original take.

“Last night without knowing all the facts I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense,” Barnes said to his Instagram followers.

Barnes gave no details on why he changed his mind, but it was enough to make him give an explanation to his followers.

“After finding out the facts, I erased what I posted,” Barnes continued. “This situation in Boston is deep. It’s messy. It’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought.”

Barnes argued it is not his business to share, but people should be thoughtful about what happened.

“It’s not my place to tell you what happened,” Barnes said. “If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out, but that was the reason I erased my post last night.”

Matt Barnes on the situation with ime. He was told what happened and it sounds like it’s pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/PnMZzR2WsW — Ant ☘️🏀 (@GangCeltics) September 23, 2022

In the original post, Barnes stated, “I played in the league for a long time. Anyone in the league could tell you this is a very common situation.”

The news Barnes received was enough to get him to realize that there’s more to the story that people on the outside might never find out, but if they did they would understand why Barnes left the defense of Udoka.

