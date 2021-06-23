NBA Team Loses Draft Lottery, But Their VP’s Unmitigated Displeasure Goes Viral to Win Social Media

The NBA Draft Lottery has grown into one of the best non-game events in all of sports. It’s where dreams or nightmares can come true for NBA teams and their fans.

Two years ago, the New Orleans Pelicans saw their dreams come true, landing the No. 1 overall pick and the right to draft phenom Zion Williamson. This year, the Pelicans weren’t as lucky.

Slotted for the 10th spot in the draft before the lottery, New Orleans’ NBA team ended up staying right there. Although Pelicans fans were disappointed, the math checks out. New Orleans had a 60.6 percent chance of remaining in the 10th spot, a 20.3 percent chance of landing a top-four pick, and just a 4.5% chance of jumping to No. 1 overall.

Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and former WNBA superstar Swin Cash represented New Orleans at the draft lottery. And her reaction to seeing the Pelicans card drawn in their expected 10th slot embodied that of every basketball fan who walks away from the lottery disappointed.

The Pelicans didn’t win the lottery, but Cash’s obvious disappointment was caught by ESPN cameras, and quickly went viral on social media.

Didn’t get the No. 1 pick but got a great GIF 🤣 Love ya @SwinCash #Mood pic.twitter.com/zsqOzsiTsw — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 23, 2021

This has to go on the Jumbotron at Smoothie King Center after every questionable call….. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) June 23, 2021

Lottery MVP so far: Swin Cash https://t.co/eUJVUypweG — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 23, 2021

The Pelicans get the 10th pick Swin Cash’s reaction is priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NVhh3nNlhP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 23, 2021

Swin Cash does not give one single shit for this lottery pic.twitter.com/VDT9CyOV13 — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) June 23, 2021

And Swin Cash just became the winner no matter what happens — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) June 23, 2021

swin cash for president — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) June 23, 2021

