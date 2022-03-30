NBA Today Hosts Crack Dad Jokes On Air, Kendrick Perkins Unamused

Who said dad jokes were dead?!?

They aren’t for the NBA Today crew as show hosts Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike decided to open a segment Wednesday by cracking a few jokes, mic night at the comedy club style.

This all started with a clip of NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo cracking a “dad joke” of his own at a post-game press conference. The often humorous big man read from a book and said, “What do you call a cow on the floor? Ground beef.”

Andrews and Ogwumike took it from there, exchanging cringy jokes with one another for a hilarious bit.

“Alright I got one,” Andrews started. “Can trees poop?”

“No,” Ogwumike replied.

“Yes, they can. How else do you get a No.2 pencil,” Andrews said, sending both into hysterics.

“How bout this, what’s brown and sticky? A stick,” Ogwumike joked. “I got another, what did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing it just waved.”

Oh Chiney, oh my God,” Andrews said giggling.

The two ladies then turned to the third host, Kendrick Perkins, who’d been quietly sitting there while the pair made one bad joke after another.

“You got a joke Perk?” Ogwumike asked.

With a laugh, Perkins replied, “No, I don’t and I’m glad I don’t have one right now. Y’all okay?”

“No,” Andrews replied still laughing, “Giannis has mastered the dad joke, I honestly think we need to just move on, we’re good. Perk is our resident comedian, he doesn’t have a joke, Chiney and I, this is not good,” she finished trying to compose herself.

But before they could move on, Ogwumike asked Perkins if he liked Giannis’s joke, to which he gave resounding disapproval, causing the pair to laugh more.

“No, actually I didn’t. You know what is even more crazy is that everybody in the room, the media is laughing fake laughing,” Perkins stated.

Because it’s funny,” Ogwumike interrupted.

“It’s not funny, like it’s so corny,” Perkins replied.

Guess the show’s “resident comedian” can’t take a joke, how about that.

Watch above via NBA Today

