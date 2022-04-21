The Boston Celtics emerged victorious over Kyrie Irving and The Brooklyn Nets, 114-107, Wednesday as the Celtics now hold a two-game lead over their New York rivals.

The win also meant plenty of meme content provided by NBC Sports Boston as they took the opportunity Wednesday night to clown former Celtic Irving over his Game 1 gestures to the Boston faithful, mimicking a crying baby.

NBC Sports took it a step further by rehashing that same clip on their Twitter account, drawing a cartoon pacifier and tears on Irving with the phrase “Waaaah” underneath him.

Take a look at the sports outlet’s smack talk.

Celtics win Game 2 🍼 pic.twitter.com/kTdvTE5hD9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2022

The mockery wasn’t done there as the outlet came back around for his postgame press conference, adding another stat to the graphic at the bottom.

“Zero middle fingers vs Celtics, as far as we know,” graced the bottom of the screen for all of Boston to see.

The reference is directed at his game one gestures where he gave the finger to several Celtics fans throughout the contest.

Irving and the Nets will have to use this as fuel for Game 3, now trailing the No.2 seed 2-0 in the series, a lot needs to change if Brooklyn wants to move on in the playoffs this year.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com