NBC’s Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir delivered some stinging commentary after the Olympic short program performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva — who was permitted to compete despite a failed test for a banned substance.

“All I can feel like I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics,” Weir said tersely, following Valieva’s performance Tuesday night in Beijing.

“And for all the other Olympic athletes skating here, I feel I need to say again that she had a positive test,” Lipinski added. “We should not have seen this skate.”

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir weigh in on Kamila Valiyeva’s short program. pic.twitter.com/LdjY4LQOvv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication. But she took the test on Dec. 25, and the results did not come back for six full weeks. By then, Valieva had already helped Russia win gold in the team competition at the Beijing Olympics. She is being allowed to participate in the individual competition. But should she reach the podium, there will be no medal ceremony. She posted an 82.16 on Tuesday night, good for first place going into Thursday night’s free skate.

“We are so sorry it’s overshadowing your Olympics,” Weir said, in a message directed to the other skaters.

“I don’t know how many times over the past year that I’ve said she is the best figure skater I’ve ever seen,” Lipinski added. “And just saying that now not only makes me confused, but it makes me angry. And again, disoriented by everything I thought that I knew.”

