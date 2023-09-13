Netflix Show ‘Quarterback’ Reportedly Lands LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford Amid Struggles to Find Willing Participants for Season 2

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to be one of three players featured in season two of Netflix’s show Quarterback, Turf Show Times reported Wednesday.

The 35-year-old — two seasons removed from winning a Super Bowl with the Rams — is the first quarterback to sign on to the second season. The first featured Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins of the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

According to hall-of-fame quarterback Peyton Manning — the executive producer of Quarterback — has said the show is struggling to find players will to fill out the roster for season two. So far, the list of NFL QBs who’ve declined the invitation include Justin Fields (Bears), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Daniel Jones (Giants), and Sam Howell (Commanders).

“I’d love for someone to call us back and say, ‘I want to do it.'” Manning said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday, so I’m swallowing my pride.”

Manning said he suspects that players worry about the added presence of camera crew in their everyday lives become a distraction, but his response is that Mahomes won a Super Bowl the year he did the show.

“I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction,” Manning continued, “even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it.'”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com