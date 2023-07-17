New Filings Show Trump Got $2.5 Million to Do the Commentary on a Stunt Boxing Match Involving 58-Year-Old Evander Holyfield

Revised personal finance filings from Donald Trump revealed the former president was paid $2.5 million for his appearance as a guest analyst for a 2021 boxing match, USA Today reported.

The match — an exhibition between retired fighters Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — took place on Sept. 11 at Miami’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The crowd gave Trump a warm welcome and even started a “We Love Trump” chant. Some even held “Trump 2024” flags.

He’s also become quite popular at UFC events, making multiple appearances in the last few months.

VIDEO 🚨 Crowd Breaks Out in ‘We Love Trump!’ Chants at Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight in Florida pic.twitter.com/xenihXaAAi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 12, 2021

Just days before the event, Trump revealed that he was getting paid an “obscene” amount of money to call the fight. Now, it’s been confirmed that wasn’t just hyperbole.

As Awful Announcing noted, that payment might have made Trump the highest-paid single-event analyst in the history of broadcasting. NFL play-by-play analysts Troy Aikman and Tony Romo both make more than $850,000 in their current contracts with ESPN and CBS, respectively.

Those figures, however, pale in comparison to legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer. He trademarked his iconic phrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble,” and has made a fortune for his guest appearances at a wide variety of events. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Buffer usually makes between $25,000 and $100,000 per fight, depending on the significance of the bout. On a handful of occasions, the site said, he’s made more than $1 million.

Just a few minutes of work — including those famous five words — can earn Buffer a seven-figure payday.

