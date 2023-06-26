Results from a Quinnipiac University poll revealed that Americans aren’t thrilled with the arrangement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The PGA Tour announced in June that it would be partnering with the PIF — the operator of LIV Golf — on a joint venture to unify the game of golf. The news rocked the golf world, with fans and players both blindsided by the announcement. It also put Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on the hot seat, with many calling him a hypocrite for partnering with an organization he’s publicly criticized.

For the poll, 1,776 Americans were surveyed. Of that pool, 51% of Americans said they disapprove of the partnership. Approximately 29% did not offer an opinion, while just 21% said they approve of the deal.

The poll respondents were also asked about Saudi Arabia investing heavily in sports like golf, professional wrestling, and other combat sports. Around 45% said that American sports organizations should not be doing business with a sports organization backed by Saudi Arabia, while 44% said it doesn’t matter. The remaining 11% did not give an opinion.

Additionally, 65% of the individuals approved of the U.S. Senate and the Justice Department both launching investigations into the deal between the PGA Tour and PIF. Eighteen percent disapproved of the investigation and 16% did not offer an opinion.

