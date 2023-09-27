READ: Kaepernick Pens Letter Asking Jets to Sign Him Following Aaron Rodgers’ Season-Ending Injury

Rapper J. Cole on Tuesday evening revealed that ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reached out to the New York Jets asking to be considered for a spot on the practice squad.

In the letter posted on Cole’s Instagram — penned Sept. 21 to Jets General Manager Joe Douglas — Kaepernick acknowledged the devastating injury of QB Aaron Rodgers and threw his hat in the ring while the team addresses its current “depth issues at the position.”

“As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me,” Kaepernick said. “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the practice squad. I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole World (@realcoleworld)

Kaepernick then listed several reasons in favor of his signing, including helping the defense prepare for mobile quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. He also said that while he is confident in Zach Wilson’s ability to lead the team, his presence offers a “risk-free contingency plan” in the event the team decides to go in another direction.

“Unlike many of the veteran QB’s that have been named in the media, I’ve never retired or stopped training,” Kaepernick continued. “My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5 a.m.-8 a.m. training on the field and in the weight room. I’ve kept this same schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself.”

Kaepernick, 35, has been out of the league since the 2016-17 season. He dominated headlines when he sat — and then knelt — during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality in the country. Since then, he’s used his elevated platform to continue advocating for a number of social issues while also attempting to find his way back into the NFL. He’s claimed he’s been blackballed and even sued the NFL because of it. The parties later reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, though he’s yet to return to the field.

The publishing of the letter came hours after the Jets announced the signing of QB Trevor Siemian. The 31-year-old has started 30 games in his career, and last played for the Chicago Bears as Justin Fields’ backup in 2022.

According to Cole, he published the letter with Kaepernick’s approval.

“I asked Colin if I could share this letter with the world,” Cole said on Instagram. “He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com