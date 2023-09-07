NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Slams MAGA Author for Criticizing ‘Woke’ ESPN’s Contract Extension of Mina Kimes

While most of the internet celebrated the contract extension of beloved ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, conservative author Nick Adams had a much different take on the situation.

That take did not go over well for many, it even drew the attention of Kimes’ colleague Ryan Clark.

On Wednesday, it was reported that ESPN and Kimes had reached an agreement on a major contract extension. Kimes — one of the the NFL’s top analysts — was considered one of the biggest upcoming free agents in sports media. Now, she’ll remain on ESPN’s NFL Live with Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and Laura Rutledge for at least the next few years.

Adams, however, ripped ESPN for choosing to keep one of the industry’s most knowledgeable personalities.

“ESPN just gave a HUGE new contract to their ‘NFL analyst’ Mina Kimes,” he said on Twitter. “Kimes has never played a down of football in her life, yet she will be paid $1.7 million a year to talk about it on woke ESPN.

“ESPN is no longer about sports, it’s about promoting equity among the genders!”

ESPN just gave a HUGE new contract to their “NFL analyst” Mina Kimes. Kimes has never played a down of football in her life, yet she will be paid $1.7 million a year to talk about it on woke ESPN. ESPN is no longer about sports, it’s about promoting equity among the genders! pic.twitter.com/Zml6hEB808 — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) September 6, 2023

Later that night, Clark got wind of the tweet and didn’t hold back.

“Never knew an ‘Alpha Male’ that had to proclaim it his bio,” Clark said to Adams. “Usually you can just tell by a Man’s actions, (and) from this one tweet alone I now know why you have to type it out. It reminds you what you’ve always wanted but will never be! I take @minakimes over anybody you have!”

Never knew an “Alpha Male” that had to proclaim it his bio. Usually you can just tell by a Man’s actions, & from this one tweet alone I now know why you have to type it out. It reminds you what you’ve always wanted but will never be! I take @minakimes over anybody you have! https://t.co/CjYb6BMAOo — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 7, 2023

Kimes, on the other hand, decided to have some fun at Adam’s expense and simply posted an old video of herself punting a football at the NFL Draft.

