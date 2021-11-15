NFL Fans Cringe in Unison at Nauseating Finger Injury: His ‘Pinky is Not Supposed to do That’

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery appeared to drop a catchable ball Sunday afternoon, but NFL fans gave him a pass after realizing his pinky looked to be hanging on by a thread.

During the first quarter of New Orleans eventual loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, Montgomery landed awkwardly after attempting to catch a pass from Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian. The result was a finger injury that’s not for those with weak stomachs.

“Looks like just a drop,” CBS NFL analyst Trent Green said shortly after Montgomery’s injury. “Now we know why he dropped the ball as you see the finger.”

“The finger’s pointing west when it should be pointing north,” play-by-play voice Kevin Harlan added.

Former NFL team doctor, Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com noted that not only was Montgomery’s finger pointing in an unorthodox direction, but the bone may have ripped through the skin.

Montgomery was added to the list of recent notable injuries for the Saints, joining starting quarterback Jameis Winston who is out for the season, and running back Alvin Kamara.

After the suffering the gruesome dislocated finger, Montgomery went to the blue tent and was amazingly only listed as questionable to return. The dual threat wide receiver/running back ultimately did not return to the game and no NFL fan faulted him for it.

Watch above via CBS

Ty Montgomery’s pinky is not supposed to do that. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 14, 2021

The shot of Ty Montgomery’s finger. Not for the faint of heart. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) November 14, 2021

Ty Montgomery’s finger omg 😣 — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 14, 2021

Ty Montgomery’s pinky finger went full Larry McCarren! — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 14, 2021

Why they be showing Ty Montgomery’s finger like that… — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) November 14, 2021

among the many reasons I couldn’t an NFL player is that I’d be screaming to the heavens if my finger looked like ty montgomery’s right now — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 14, 2021

Ty Montgomery’s pinkie looked like it was going sideways. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 14, 2021

All of football Twitter waiting for the image of Ty Montgomery’s finger to appear in their feed. 👀 #NOvsTEN — Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) November 14, 2021

Ty Montgomery just became a member of the FUFC: Effed up finger club — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 14, 2021

Swear that Saints players’ pinky finger was pointing towards the East when he got back up. pic.twitter.com/RfUYXVP6qi — BRTLCHE (@bertoloochie) November 14, 2021

