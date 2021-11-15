NFL Fans Cringe in Unison at Nauseating Finger Injury: His ‘Pinky is Not Supposed to do That’

By Brandon ContesNov 15th, 2021, 2:04 pm
 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery appeared to drop a catchable ball Sunday afternoon, but NFL fans gave him a pass after realizing his pinky looked to be hanging on by a thread.

During the first quarter of New Orleans eventual loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, Montgomery landed awkwardly after attempting to catch a pass from Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian. The result was a finger injury that’s not for those with weak stomachs.

“Looks like just a drop,” CBS NFL analyst Trent Green said shortly after Montgomery’s injury. “Now we know why he dropped the ball as you see the finger.”

“The finger’s pointing west when it should be pointing north,” play-by-play voice Kevin Harlan added.

Former NFL team doctor, Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com noted that not only was Montgomery’s finger pointing in an unorthodox direction, but the bone may have ripped through the skin.

Montgomery was added to the list of recent notable injuries for the Saints, joining starting quarterback Jameis Winston who is out for the season, and running back Alvin Kamara.

After the suffering the gruesome dislocated finger, Montgomery went to the blue tent and was amazingly only listed as questionable to return. The dual threat wide receiver/running back ultimately did not return to the game and no NFL fan faulted him for it.

Watch above via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: