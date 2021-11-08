NFL Fans Hilariously Roast Bill Belichick’s Atrocious Pregame Attire: ‘Grandma Heading to Aerobics Class’

Long gone are the days of Vince Lombardi or Tom Landry patrolling the NFL sideline in a shirt and tie, but there has to be a happy medium between a tux and the attire Bill Belichick showed up wearing Sunday.

The old adage ‘dress for the job you want, not the one you have’ doesn’t appear to apply to the New England Patriots head coach. Belichick is one of the best coaches in NFL history, maybe the greatest of all time. But he pays no attention to fashion.

Maybe Belichick spends all of his time prepping for the game that there just isn’t a minute left in the day to pick out his clothes. Even with the extra hour that daylight savings offered, Belichick showed up to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with possibly his most cringeworthy outfit yet.

Was it a two-tone blue and gray hoodie? Or did Belichick wear a crop top over his sweatshirt? And the pant leg being rolled up high enough to expose about six inches of skin even while wearing crew socks was next level.

Rolling into the game wearing a sweatsuit unfit for yardwork day, the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach made it clear he could give zero f’s about the way he looks and Twitter lost it.

Watch above via NFL Network

Big grandma heading to aerobics class energy https://t.co/vEiEqnyfYJ — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 7, 2021

Belichick with some serious “Dad that just woke up from a nap” energy right now…Patriots by a 100 pic.twitter.com/StdrbS7CyV — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 7, 2021

“🎤 BeliCHECK 1-2 1-2” Who wore it better? Bill Belichick or @llcoolj pic.twitter.com/lWFyevOhZ2 — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) November 7, 2021

Swap Patriots blue for Eagles green and this is 87% of my neighbors in South Philly this morning. https://t.co/VYtS8mCQpk — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) November 7, 2021

This made me laugh. https://t.co/oGSPnGBKRb — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 7, 2021

Admit you thought he had his pants pulled up to grandpa heights https://t.co/tQfRgH0s5f — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 7, 2021

I thought his pants were up to his belly button I am screaming https://t.co/8TLUBgb0tB — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) November 7, 2021

Everyone on social media is making fun of Belichick, while sitting on their couch wearing an equal or lesser collection of clothes. https://t.co/hOJoP0E3qs — Ray Necci (@raymanjr) November 7, 2021

Bill Belichick rocking the crop top https://t.co/h2brsoI31N — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 7, 2021

Dress for the job you want! https://t.co/kK0xdOqglJ — David Cochrane (@DavidWCochrane) November 7, 2021

