In one of the least surprising storylines of the NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still really bad. And while the team is struggling on the field, their mascot struggled above it.

Sunday afternoon, during the Jaguars’ 21-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, team mascot Jaxson de Ville attempted to spark the crowd by bungee jumping over the stadium. The mascot opened the stunt with an impressive backflip off one of the stadium light stands, but instead of swinging over the crowd on his way down to the field, de Ville got stuck, and briefly dangled helplessly.

It’s a stunt de Ville has completed successfully in the past, but Sunday afternoon the mascot needed to be safely lowered into the upper deck of the stadium after taking the initial plunge off the light stand.

The Jaguars had a fun offseason, landing themselves a historically good college football coach and an elite quarterback prospect, but it hasn’t changed the team’s fortunes much yet. Instead of overseeing a quick turnaround, Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence are now just stuck in the unfamiliar place of leading an epically bad football team.

Football fans couldn’t help but notice the parallels between the botched mascot stunt and the continued failures of the Jaguars franchise.

