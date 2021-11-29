In one of the least surprising storylines of the NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still really bad. And while the team is struggling on the field, their mascot struggled above it.

Sunday afternoon, during the Jaguars’ 21-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, team mascot Jaxson de Ville attempted to spark the crowd by bungee jumping over the stadium. The mascot opened the stunt with an impressive backflip off one of the stadium light stands, but instead of swinging over the crowd on his way down to the field, de Ville got stuck, and briefly dangled helplessly.

It’s a stunt de Ville has completed successfully in the past, but Sunday afternoon the mascot needed to be safely lowered into the upper deck of the stadium after taking the initial plunge off the light stand.

The Jaguars had a fun offseason, landing themselves a historically good college football coach and an elite quarterback prospect, but it hasn’t changed the team’s fortunes much yet. Instead of overseeing a quick turnaround, Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence are now just stuck in the unfamiliar place of leading an epically bad football team.

Football fans couldn’t help but notice the parallels between the botched mascot stunt and the continued failures of the Jaguars franchise.

Oh no not again https://t.co/75w6XLDOIv — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 28, 2021

This is a metaphor for the @jaguars franchise. Art as a form of protest. https://t.co/63gT6AchnQ — Seth McCurley (@sethmccurley) November 28, 2021

Reddit: “Posting the final recap before halftime is embarrassing!!!” Jaguars: “We are going to make it look like our mascot died in front of thousands of children.” — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 28, 2021

This is too on the nose. https://t.co/AExCd4Z6s2 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 28, 2021

Next to drowning, probably the worst way to die would be being hung or falling to your death in a Jacksonville Jaguars mascot costume https://t.co/JZaJxLL0sY — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) November 28, 2021

Season recap in one picture. https://t.co/6K5ajmyyI7 — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) November 28, 2021

This may be, in fact, the most Jags thing that ever Jagged. https://t.co/BvpzQcNn11 — Big McLarge Huge (@DrumLuck87) November 28, 2021

Perfect representation of the Jaguars as a whole. https://t.co/pSS3iQqX95 — Kiel F (@kiel_fanestil) November 28, 2021

Watch above via WBZ.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com