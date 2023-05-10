Although his athletic career was cut short due to injuries, Bo Jackson has performed a number of legendary physical feats that sound like something out of a folk tale.

However, his most recent feat as a 60-year-old may be among his most impressive.

Jackson recently revealed that he’s been dealing with hiccups — the everyday nuisance that people try to get rid of right away — for almost a year. On Wednesday’s episode of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Jackson revealed he didn’t attend Frank Thomas’ statue dedication at Auburn University because of his mysterious medical condition.

“I wasn’t there because I was dealing with hiccups,” he said. “I’ve had the hiccups since last July, and I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week — I think — to try to remedy it. But I’m busy at the hospital, sitting up with doctors poking me and shining lights down my throat, and probing me every way they can to find out why I got these hiccups. So that’s the only reason that I wasn’t there.”

The show’s hosts then asked if the doctors have figured out the cause of the hiccups.

“Hell no,” Jackson said. “I have done everything: scare me, drink water upside-down, smell the ass of a porcupine… It doesn’t work.”

