NFL Network Releases Brutally Awkward and Ominous Video Celebrating Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After leading the NFL in passing yards last season, Deshaun Watson undoubtedly remains one of the best and most dynamic playmakers in the league.

In their annual Top 100 Players list ahead of the NFL season, Watson was ranked No. 18 in the league as voted on by his peers. During the NFL Network special, the video awkwardly celebrated Watson, while noting the 25-year-old quarterback’s entire career is still in doubt because of off-field allegations.

“Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again,” the narrator says as highlights of the three-time Pro Bowler begin.

Despite being ranked the 18th best player in the sports, Watson is listed as the fourth quarterback on the Houston Texans depth chart. Unlikely to play for the Texans again, Watson requested a trade following last season, but his wish became nearly impossible to grant after sexual misconduct accusations from more than 20 women were made.

Watson was alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct during massage appointments in recent years. The quarterback has not been disciplined by the NFL, but he remains sidelined by the Texans as criminal investigations and civil lawsuits are ongoing.

“His future is uncertain, but his talent is unquestioned,” the video continues, before ending with, “The skill is no mystery, almost everything else is.”

Not wanting Watson’s legal troubles to put anyone else in an uncomfortable or unfair position, the video was void of interviews from the quarterback’s teammates and league contemporaries. NFL Network also chose more grim music to pair with their blunt assessment of Watson’s situation, rather than the upbeat tunes used to support other players on the top-100 list.

