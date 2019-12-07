NFL Network Reporter Shares How She Caught Ex-Boyfriend Cheating Through Fitbit Tracking

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater shared a funny story about how a fitness tracker gifted by an ex-boyfriend also tipped her off to the fact that the ex was cheating on her.

Slater shared the story in response to the widely-mocked Peloton ad that has seized the media in recent days – even inspiring a rapid-response ad from Aviation Gin with the original actress from the Peolton ad.

“We synched up, motivated each other… didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app,” Slater said about getting a Fitbit from an ex. “Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in an OrangeTheory class at 4 a.m.”

An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other… didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app 🥴wish the story wasn’t real. https://t.co/npRkLJYYz0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in an OrangeTheory class at 4am. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

She went on to say she finds the story funny now but “sobbed uncontrollably.”

My girlfriend once said “one day we will laugh about this” as I sobbed uncontrollably in the car. I have now many times bahahahah — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

