NFL QB Reportedly Mocked a Police Officer for Having ‘Little D*ck Syndrome’ During DUI Arrest

Geno Smith was arrested for driving while under the influence early Monday morning and the NFL quarterback allegedly did not cooperate with police.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Smith was pulled over for driving 96mph in a 60mph zone and the quarterback reeked of alcohol. Police stated Smith admitted to drinking wine before getting in the car. Smith allegedly grew upset while being asked to take comply with field sobriety tests and according to police, the quarterback became rude and combative.

“I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much,” one officer wrote in the report obtained by TMZ. “Somehow he said that’s because ‘you have a little d—.’ I said, wow, maybe that is the problem, then he said ‘you have a little d—, you have little d— syndrome.’”

After declining a breathalyzer, Smith was brought to the hospital for a blood sample, which he also allegedly refused. One officer said Smith threatened to “f*ck everyone of y’all up.” Another claimed Smith said, “you don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen.”

Following reports of his arrest, Smith went on Twitter and asked everyone to reserve judgement.

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” Smith wrote. “I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.”

Following a tumultuous start to his career with the New York Jets, which included jaw surgery after getting sucker punched by a teammate, Smith settled in nicely as a backup quarterback. Smith spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and filled in amicably while starting quarterback Russell Wilson was out with an injury. The 31-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason.

