NFL Star Ben Roethlisberger Announces His Retirement: ‘The Time Has Come to Clean Out My Locker’

It was a decision that was expected, but NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning, announcing he’s retiring from football at the age of 39.

Roethlisberger made the announcement on social media with a video to recap his journey and express gratitude for his career.

“The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said. “I retire from football a truly grateful man.”

Roethlisberger was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. A two-time Super Bowl winner, Roethlisberger played his entire 18 years as a pro with the Steelers, marking the longest tenure ever for an NFL player who played every season of their career with one team.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to an unlikely run to the playoffs this year, winning their last two games of the season to secure a Wild Card berth. The quarterback’s final game was a 42-21 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Roethlisberger’s on-field legacy will certainly see him enter the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame.

