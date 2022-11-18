NFL Star Tells LeBron James He’d Have ‘No Chance’ In A One On One Matchup With Him In Football

NFL star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said NBA star LeBron James would never catch a pass if Ramsey had to cover him in red zone.

James hosted a special episode of The Shop as an alternate broadcast to Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football game between the Tennesse Titans and Green Bay Packers. Ramsey was a guest on the show throughout the football game.

The basketball icon James always floated the idea and admitted that the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks offered him a contract to play when the NBA had a lockout in 2011. James, who was once a lifelong Cowboys fan, admitted he renounced his Cowboys fandom after owner Jerry Jones‘ stance on his players kneeling for the national anthem.

Ramsey, a three-time NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion cornerback, believed he would not let James catch a ball if he covered him. Ramsey’s height is listed at 6’1″ and weighs 194lbs, and James is listed at 6’9″ and weighs 250lbs.

“LeBron has no chance; I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Ramsey said. “Bron, they be saying you a red-zone threat? Bron you would’ve got scrapped.”

Actor Jamie Foxx and The Shop co-creators Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter let out a scream after Ramsey’s brutally honest opinion.

“How do you defend Bron?” Rivera asked Ramsey.

“I would’ve put them paws on Bron at the line,” Ramsey answered.

“Can you jump?” Carter asked.

Ramsey seemed insulted by the question. Hall-of-fame wide receiver Randy Moss was known to jump over cornerbacks to make incredible catches. Which dubbed the phrase, “Mossed.”

“I ain’t ever been Mossed in my career!” Ramsey continued. “Mossed like over my head? No, not like that! Bron wouldn’t have did that to me! LeBron you wouldn’t have Mossed me.”

“I would have Mossed you,” James added.

Watch above via Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football.

