NFL Star Will Fight His Family if Macaroni and Cheese Nears His Thanksgiving Plate: ‘It’s Disgusting’

The New England Patriots are not short on Thanksgiving side dish hot takes this holiday season.

One day after Bill Belichick appreciated the existence of potatoes more than he ever did his former quarterback Tom Brady, star defensive end Matthew Judon ranted against macaroni and cheese.

“It’s just cheese and noodles and it’s not that good,” Judon told reporters this week. “Let’s be honest guys: Everybody here is probably a little lactose (intolerant) so it messes up our stomachs and we’ve got to get it off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes.”

“You know how they say, ‘Your taste buds change every seven years?’ Every time I try it, it’s the same thing and it’s never going to change and it’s never going to get better,” the stud defensive end continued. “It’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy and everybody will have a better day.”

Judon doesn’t just loathe the taste of macaroni and cheese, he detests its merely potential presence on the Thanksgiving table and if it even nears his plate, the NFL star is ready to throw down with his family over the dish.

“My whole family loves it,” Judon said. “My brothers and sisters. My mom cooks it, big pan. They know not to put it on my plate or that’s fighting words. I’m going to have to fight everybody in the house one by one. And I’m going to wait until they eat their macaroni and cheese, get sluggish, then I’ll whoop them.”

Watch above via WLNE-TV ABC 6

