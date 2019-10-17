Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a grisly knee injury during his team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos, causing NFL Twitter to blow up with concern and speculation about the health of the league’s reigning MVP.

Mahomes, who has netted 15 touchdowns and one interception in the 2019 season while facing ankle problems, experienced the injury to his right knee in the second quarter of the game while attempting a quarterback sneak in Denver’s redzone.

Patrick Mahomes is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/DKCt1dg9nX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2019

He was quickly met with on-field trainers attempting to assess his injury and a cart to remove him from the field, which he rejected. After a team trainer popped his knee back into place during a hard-to-watch moment, Mahomes was able to limp off the field with assistance and head to an X-ray room.

Patrick Mahomes heading to the X-Ray room at Mile High. pic.twitter.com/Qky8Glikvt — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 18, 2019

NFL journalists and fans responded to the injury suffered by Mahomes, who was expected to have another explosive season this year, with a mix of concern that he could miss the whole season and hope that the injury will give him time to properly recover from his other health issues.

If you’re celebrating Patrick Mahomes getting injured you’re at the very least kind of a piece of shit. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) October 18, 2019

Horrible news about Patrick Mahomes. Patella dislocations take about 6-weeks to heal. If it’s a Patella dislocation, Mahomes would be out until Week 14. — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) October 18, 2019

I think I’m going to be sick. Mahomes is a great kid and a generational talent. Injuries are literally the only thing that can stop him. Sending positive thoughts his way. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 18, 2019

Details on Mahomes injury from @ProFootballDoc. Doesn’t look good. https://t.co/tgQW4Hu91v — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 18, 2019

Me running to give Patrick Mahomes my right knee. pic.twitter.com/BIOkCcx9Db — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) October 18, 2019

