NFL Twitter Erupts After Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Ghastly Knee Injury

By Caleb EcarmaOct 17th, 2019, 10:27 pm

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a grisly knee injury during his team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos, causing NFL Twitter to blow up with concern and speculation about the health of the league’s reigning MVP.

Mahomes, who has netted 15 touchdowns and one interception in the 2019 season while facing ankle problems, experienced the injury to his right knee in the second quarter of the game while attempting a quarterback sneak in Denver’s redzone.

He was quickly met with on-field trainers attempting to assess his injury and a cart to remove him from the field, which he rejected. After a team trainer popped his knee back into place during a hard-to-watch moment, Mahomes was able to limp off the field with assistance and head to an X-ray room.

NFL journalists and fans responded to the injury suffered by Mahomes, who was expected to have another explosive season this year, with a mix of concern that he could miss the whole season and hope that the injury will give him time to properly recover from his other health issues.

