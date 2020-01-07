NFL player JJ Watt called out local news network ABC13 Houston on Tuesday for publishing a “trash” headline about his fiancée Kealia Ohai, which didn’t mention her by name.

The headline, “Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt’s fiancee to Chicago,” prompted Watt to publicly criticize the network in a Twitter post.

“This headline is trash,” he declared. “Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.”

“Be better than this,” he continued.

Ohai is an American soccer player who recently joined the Chicago Red Stars. She became engaged to Watt in May 2019, after dating the football player for three years.

Her Twitter account has just over 57,000 followers, while Watt’s account has over 5.5 million.

