NHL Backtracks After DeSantis Condemns ‘Discriminatory’ Job Fair Posting: ‘Not Welcome In the State of Florida’

The National Hockey League backpedaled on a job fair posting after the office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis (R) condemned it as “discriminatory.”

The posting was for an event called the Pathway to Hockey Summit and a LinkedIn post said participants in the February event needed to check off certain diversity boxes.

“Participants must be 18 years of age or older, based in the U.S., and identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and/or a person with a disability. Veterans are also welcome and encouraged to attend,” the description of the event read, according to Fox News.

Bryan Griffin, the press secretary for DeSantis, issued a statement condemning the event as discriminatory and declaring such an event would not be welcome in the state of Florida.

NEW – @GovRonDeSantis spox issues statement condemning NHL for hosting summit where participants must .. “identify as female, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino ..” “Discrimination of any sort is not welcome in the state of Florida,” says spox @BryanDGriffin 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/fPQvS4PAlr — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ.🕵🏼 ‎مهسا (@MahsaWho) January 14, 2023

“Discrimination of any sort is not welcome in the state of Florida, and we do not abide by the woke notion that discrimination should be overlooked if applied in a politically popular manner or against a politically unpopular demographic,” Griffin said.

The LinkedIn posting was taken down shortly after that statement. The NHL tried explaining the situation to Fox News Digital by saying the original post was “not accurate.”

“The Pathway to Hockey Summit is an informational and networking event designed to encourage all individuals to consider a career in our game – and, in particular, alert those who might not be familiar with hockey to the opportunities it offers,” the league said.

Griffin celebrated the backtrack on Twitter and declared it a victory of wokeism.

Florida is where woke goes to die. https://t.co/FENkJEcY7D — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 14, 2023

“Florida is where woke goes to die,” he tweeted.

