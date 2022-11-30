NHL Forward Hits Back at Broadcaster’s Relentless Fat Shaming, Donates $2,000 To Mental Health Org. In His Name

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon will donate $2,000 in Boston Bruins’ broadcaster Jack Edwards‘ name after Edwards fat-shamed Maroon.

The Bruins were in Tampa to take on the Lightning Tuesday night, and halfway through the first period, Edwards decided to dig at Maroon’s weight as he took the ice.

Edwards has been the Bruins’ play-by-play broadcaster for NESN, since 2005.

“Listed at 238 lbs, that was day one of training camp,” Edwards said. “I got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now.”

The teasing did not stop as Edwards continued to mock Maroon’s weight as the game progressed.

“Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal,” Edwards added.

Maroon won three Stanley Cup championships in a row, so Edwards did give him credit after those accomplishments.

“Three cups in a row, who could argue with his formula,” Edwards continued.

On Wednesday afternoon, Maroon responded to Edwards’ hateful comments but decided to take the high road.

In a tweet, Maroon explained that he would donate to Tampa Bay Thrives. A non-profit organization that assists those who struggle with mental health.

The tweet read:

“In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me.”

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

This episode is just the latest incident, in which Edwards found himself embroiled in controversy about something he had said. In October 2019, Edwards called Dallas Stars’ player Roman Polak‘s injury “bad hockey karma” before Polak was stretchered off the ice after a vicious hit against the boards. Edwards once compared former Pittsburgh Penguins player Matt Cooke to Sirhan Sirhan, the man who killed Robert F. Kennedy.

Edwards somehow has made it through all that and still managed to fat-shame Maroon; somehow, Edwards has managed to keep his job at NESN.

Watch above via NESN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com