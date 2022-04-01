FS1 host Nick Wright has been known to aggravate players in the past but this time he got through to one of the best in the game as Kevin Durant responded to a series of harsh tweets by the sports personality Thursday night after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-120.

Durant was partially to blame for the loss as he missed two game-winning shots, one to end regulation and the one to win it in overtime. The real story was KD being passed by Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player in the NBA, finishing the night with 44 points, six assists, and 14 rebounds, leading the charge for his Bucks squad.

This led to Wright going on a Twitter spree as he proclaimed Durant as a lifetime “second best player”.

I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 1, 2022

“I legit feel for KD,” Wright stated on Twitter. “He had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck.”

The statement led to Durant’s response as he shrugged off the comparison by calling himself a “god” and the tv host “little Nicky”.

Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky 😁 https://t.co/fZ0jrPHXHm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 1, 2022

“Don’t feel bad for the god,” Durant replied. “Life has been incredible little Nicky.”

Wright didn’t take Kindly to the nickname as he was quick to response to the NBA superstar, prompting a question as well.

Honest question before bed… if KD is a “God”, what does that make Giannis??? https://t.co/Say9gwj4az — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 1, 2022

“Honest question before bed,” Wright wrote. “If KD is a “God”, what does that make Giannis???”

Durant replied again, this time calling Wright a “peasant”.

A god. Just like you are but u rather be a peasant https://t.co/ZSmUmhGl1D — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 1, 2022

“A god. Just like you are but u rather be a peasant,” KD stated.

It seems as though Wright will get the last laugh as he woke up and continued going at the superstar.

Good morning! While do I appreciate KD saying I have the option to be “a god like him”, I suppose we’ll have to address the fact that he had as many bizarre tweets to me as he had missed game winners last night. @FTFonFS1 at 7:30am ET. https://t.co/pi2N4WALFF — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 1, 2022

“While do I appreciate KD saying I have the option to be “a god like him”, I suppose we’ll have to address the fact that he had as many bizarre tweets to me as he had missed game winners last night,” Wright mocked.

The show host went on to do what he does best, talk about sports, as he led First Things First with more Durant slander.

.@getnickwright reacts to Twitter exchange w/ KD after Nets OT loss: “I’ve been upgraded from puppet to peasant! But KD responded bc what I said was true. Giannis is mirroring almost exactly what LeBron did to KD before he went to GSW – take his lunch money whenever they want.” pic.twitter.com/OCNfvz1xkz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 1, 2022

“I’ve been upgraded from puppet to peasant,” he captioned the show clip. “But KD responded bc what I said was true. Giannis is mirroring almost exactly what LeBron did to KD before he went to GSW…take his lunch money whenever they want.”

Additionally, Wright was in attendance for the game Thursday night as he purchased tickets and placed what he called a “irresponsibly large bet” on the game.

Stay to the end to see the image of a man whose irresponsibly large bet AND TV prediction stays alive… pic.twitter.com/8JZ0WNy6JJ — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 1, 2022

Given his reaction I can bet that he had the Bucks moneyline and Giannis’s over for points.

