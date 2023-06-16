Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic may not be in a rush to return home after all.

Shortly after winning the NBA Finals, the Finals MVP was initially disappointed when he realized he wouldn’t be able to return to Serbia right away because of the upcoming parade.

When he finally experienced the parade for himself on Thursday, however, he quickly realized it was worth it.

“You know that I told (the media) that I didn’t want to stay on parade,” Jokic said to a sea of Nuggets fans at the end of the parade route, “but I fucking want to stay on parade. This is the best… This is amazing. We’re all gonna remember this our whole lives; and when we saw you guys came out on the street… Actually, this one’s for you.”

His attitude toward the championship festivities changed dramatically since the immediate aftermath of the Nuggets’ win. When Jokic was asked during a post-game interview how it felt to be an NBA champion, he seemingly brushed off the idea and simply said, “The job is done. We can go home now.”

At the post-game presser, he was stunned upon finding out the parade was just a few aways, saying, “I have to go home.”

Adding to his apparent indifference was the fact that he even misplaced his Finals MVP trophy. He claimed he left it in the equipment manager’s room and hadn’t seen it since, but the trophy was returned to him ahead of the parade.

