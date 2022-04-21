The reigning No.1 tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, hit back at Wimbledon after it was announced the tournament would ban any Russian and Belarusian players from competing at this year’s tournament amidst the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came down early Wednesday morning as the Wimbledon committee continues to show their support of the Ukrainian resistance to Russian advances, taking it to the extreme by barring all Russian and Belrussian nationalists even though none have shown support for the invasion.

“I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon. I think it is crazy,” Djokovic said at an ATP event Wednesday.

The British committee released a statement on the foreseeable ban Wednesday, explaining how they came to their decision.

“We share in the universal condemnation of Russia’s illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution.”

“We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships,” Chairman Ian Hewitt added.

Most tennis players, including Serbian nationalist Djokovic, feel that this is an unnecessary response to the ongoing invasion as the ban keeps six ATP players from competing, including No.2 in the world Daniil Medvedev and the No.4-ranked female Aryna Sabalenka.

“I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war,” Djokovic stated.

“I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history. However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good,” he added.

The 2022 Wimbledon championships kick off June 27th but there may be more questions off the court than on it this year.

