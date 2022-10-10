Philadelphia Eagles Spanish radio play-by-play announcer Rickie Ricardo delivered an incredible call on a missed field goal by Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola.

In Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Ammendola lined up for a 43 yard field goal attempt with 22 seconds, and a chance to tie the game at 20. The ball went to the right off the foot of Ammendola, and missed a chance to tie the game. That led to Ricardo’s great call.

“No señor! No señor! No señor! No señor!” Ricardo shouted repeatedly — after the ball missed wide right.

“¡NO SEÑOR! ¡NO SEÑOR! ¡NO SEÑOR! ¡NO SEÑOR!” – @RR_RicardoFAN calls Matt Ammendola’s miss at the end of the game #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/d0zo6cMBhL — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 10, 2022

Ricardo likewise celebrated a go-ahead field goal made by Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker which matched his verve over the miss by Ammendola.

“Sí señor! Sí señor! Sí señor! Dicker the kicker!” Ricardo yelled in excitement.

Watch and listen above.

