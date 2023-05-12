It’s that time of the year when NFL teams release their season schedules with a variety of creative videos and graphics.

This time around, it appears the Tennessee Titans won the day with a simple concept: show someone on the street a team logo and have them guess the name. The results were — as one might expect — hilarious.

Starting off the video, a woman was shown a logo off-screen. She’s seen looking at the logo and saying, “St. Louis… Rams?”

The logo in question was the New Orleans Saints, the Titans’ opponent for the season opener Sept. 10.

On Sept. 17, the Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers — or, as one fan said, “Lightning McQueen.”

The Cleveland Browns unquestionably have one of the most boring logos in the league because it’s just their football helmet. Further proof of that is the fact that one bystander saw it and couldn’t even associate it with a team.

“Oh, that’s just the football logo,” he said.

Tennessee will play the Browns on Sept. 24.

The video had a number of other incredible botch jobs, including the Boston Bobcats (instead of the Cincinnati Bengals), North Carolina Tigers (Carolina Panthers), and Chester Cheeto (Jacksonville Jaguars).

Taking the cake might be the guess for the Atlanta Falcons, who the Titans play Oct. 29.

“The Red Stallions,” a woman said when she saw their logo. She followed it up with a roar.

That same woman was also shown the Jaguars logo for the Titans’ second matchup against them.

“That actually does not exist,” she said.

After the video was posted, the Falcons’ Twitter account changed its display name to the Red Stallions. The bio simply read, “rawr.”

The Falcons changed their name on Twitter after the Titans’ schedule release video 😭 pic.twitter.com/gokKweRPbs — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 12, 2023

