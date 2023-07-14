Northwestern University Fires Baseball Coach Following Abuse Allegations — Just Four Days After Firing the Football Coach for Similar Reasons

Northwestern University on Thursday announced the firing of head baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations that he “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

It’s the second firing the university has made this week. On Monday, football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired due to allegations of hazing within the program.

According to the report, an investigation from the university’s human resources department found “sufficient evidence” that Foster “harbored a toxic environment within the program.” Foster was also accused of making an “inappropriate” comment about a female staff member.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” athletic director Derrick Gragg said in the statement. “This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold.”

Foster coached just one season for the Wildcats in 2023 and the team finished 10-40. According to ESPN, 16 players entered the transfer portal by the end of the season.

Additionally, Chicago’s 670 The Score reported that Foster discouraged injured players from seeking medical attention, and players often hid injuries from him.

