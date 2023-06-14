A Philadelphia sports beat writer has chosen a weird hill to die on.

Ahead of the Denver Nuggets’ Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks claimed he was rooting for the Nuggets to win to “get these boring Finals over with” and “give them their meaningless ring.”

I hope Denver wins tonight so we can get these boring Finals over with, give them their meaningless ring and get back to the NBA being interesting again (trades/rumors/etc) — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 12, 2023

Days later on the WIP’s Clap Your Hands podcast, Shorr-Parks elaborated on why he’s been so eager to dismiss the Nuggets’ first-ever title.

“Not every Finals is some epic, ‘look how amazing this is,’ ‘what a great Finals,'” he said, “and I actually think everyone pretending that this Denver ring means something diminishes the rings of other people.

“We were all here in 2017 and saw the Eagles ring. And I’m not making this a Philadelphia thing. It’s just the ring I experienced. That ring was special. They had the backup quarterback; they got tested in the first round; the Super Bowl was an epic shootout where they got tested. This Nuggets team did not get tested. They were not tested the entire way… They played trash opponents and they blew them out.”

Shorr-Parks is no stranger to bold takes that end up being despised by sports Twitter. In 2020, he claimed he could “luck into a home run” to argue that scoring a hockey goal is the hardest thing to do in professional sports.

I could maybe score a touchdown. I could luck into a home run. I could probably get two points in an NBA game. I could play hundreds of games of hockey and never, ever score a goal. It looks impossible. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 17, 2020

