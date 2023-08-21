Notoriously Grumpy Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Waxes Poetic About … Taylor Swift? ‘She’s Tough, Man’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed another rare glimpse of humanity on Monday morning when he decided to give props to Taylor Swift.

Belichick, who’s also the team’s general manager, appeared on on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show to talk football. Then, he admitted that he actually watched some of her concert when her Eras Tour came to Gillette Stadium for three nights in May.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor,” Belichick said.

Members of the show immediately bombarded Belichick with questions, asking how he liked the show or if he was at the one that was nearly rained out.

“That was pretty impressive,” the coach said. “She’s tough, man. (She) stood out there and played right through it.”

That’s when Belichick was asked the question that was likely on the minds of listeners: Is he a “Swiftie”?

“Officially?” he asked. “I don’t know about that. I don’t know what ‘officially’ is.”

When it was pointed out that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be a Swiftie — the name given for Swift’s fanbase — Belichick was no closer to figuring out it out.

“What does that mean, like he has a sweatshirt or something?” Belichick said.

Belichick was then informed that fans collected rain water from the concert with the intention to sell it online. That’s when he subtly revealed he might be a Swiftie after all.

“Well look, I’m definitely on the “You gotta calm down,'” he said in reference to Swift’s song You Need to Calm Down. “That’s pretty good. Like, you gotta calm down. There’s a lot of times when that’s very appropriate. Just gotta calm down.”

Listen above via SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM

