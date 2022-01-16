Novak Djokovic has lost his court challenge to avoid deportation, and as a result the 20-time Grand Slam winner will not be allowed to go for a record 21st major title in Melbourne at this week’s Australian Open.

In a 3-0 vote, a trio of judges upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa over his not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” Djokovic said in a statement. The tennis star added, “I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.”

Djokovic had been fighting to stay in Australia on the grounds that he contracted Covid-19 in December. The tennis star came under heavy criticism for the timeline he put out, though — as he made public appearances with children on the day after he said he took the test which came back positive.

According to the immigration minister, Djokovic has left Australia. He would have been a prohibitive favorite to win and capture his 21st Slam — which would have vaulted him ahead of his contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for No. 1 on the all-time list. Federer is injured and not competing in Melbourne but Nadal, who is the tournament’s No. 6 seed, is now one of the favorites to win, in Djokovic’s absence.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com