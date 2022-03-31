Nuggets Analyst Learns Player’s Injury Status on Live TV Using One Weird Trick: ‘I’ll Just Ask the Dude’

Former NBA player and current Denver Nuggets analyst Scott Hastings authored one of the great reporting hacks of our time while on the court during pregame warmups on Wednesday.

Altitude TV studio host Katy Winge asked Hastings about the status of JaMychal Green, who missed the team’s previous game with a wrist injury.

“I saw JaMychal Green warming up behind you,” Winge observed before the team’s game in Indianapolis. “Any word yet on if he’s able to go tonight? I think he was questionable coming into this game.”

Hastings turned around and said, “I’ll ask him.” After spotting Green, Hastings shouted, “Hey JaMychal! Hey JaMychal, you playin’?

As Green was about to take a shot, he looked at Hastings and shook his head, no.

“No, he’s not playing,” reported Hastings. Winge cracked up and admired his “investigative reporting.”

“Why you gotta wait for all these letters and stuff to come out?” Hastings said. “I’ll just ask the dude.”

The Nuggets down the Pacers sans Green 125 to 118.

