NY Giants Fans IRATE After Team Proudly Announces It’s Celebrating Their Support During Latest Awful Season With A Free Soda

The New York Giants understand they’ve failed to meet expectations in recent years, so they figured out the perfect way to express how much they appreciate fans remaining by their side.

A free soda. More specifically, a MEDIUM soda for season-ticket holders to celebrate fan appreciation day. And if you’re assuming this is a joke, we can assure you it’s not. In conjunction with Pepsi, the Giants already sent an email to their season-ticket holders to inform them of the great news.

Enjoy your medium Pepsi! lol pic.twitter.com/Oebzve2pAZ — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) December 17, 2021

Oh to be a fly on the wall as their team of marketers conjured this grand plan to celebrate their loyal fanbase. The Giants are 4-9 this season. They’re 22-55 over the past five years. This was a franchise that went to five Super Bowls between 1983 and 2011, winning four of them.

From a proud NFL franchise to an absolute embarrassment, but don’t worry Giants fans, if you own season-tickets, you can now enjoy a free medium soda. The emailed offer couldn’t even include a cool souvenir cup.

Naturally, Giants fans were irate and Twitter had jokes. Maybe all of the backlash can convince the Giants to rethink their plan before Sunday and allow season ticket holders to upgrade their medium soda for a large.

The Giants are down bad. Couldn’t even swing a large soda https://t.co/u7Fe78NpVb — Marty Mush (@martymush) December 17, 2021

This can’t be real https://t.co/kGuGxEj7eB — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) December 17, 2021

Unless they’re also allowed to dump the soda on Dave Gettleman’s head, I don’t think this is going to mollify Giants season ticket holders. https://t.co/Biv0n1SMHn — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 17, 2021

if this doesn’t perfectly sum up the season idk what does https://t.co/Z8Ibtv5bVY — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 17, 2021

It’s not every day that a billion dollar enterprise gets free and loose with the medium sodas. Drink up, Jersey! https://t.co/nLvEvtJzVo — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) December 17, 2021

absolutely thrilled for @J_Runyon23. you deserve this bud https://t.co/cVAkJ5a6g1 — Jake Nisse (@jakenisse) December 17, 2021

Giants season ticket holders have paid thousands of dollars to watch their team go 4-9 this season. So here’s a free $8 soda for your sacrifice 😂 https://t.co/JsatNeoStm — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 17, 2021

Do you want the field barraged by drinks? This is how you get the field barraged by drinks. https://t.co/d8zj7SwZ9z — Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) December 17, 2021

In the good old days, @MikeFrancesa would have been ripping this to shreds at this very moment https://t.co/DaJ20Yd9Ur — OrdioMongo (@OrdioMongo) December 17, 2021

