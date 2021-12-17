NY Giants Fans IRATE After Team Proudly Announces It’s Celebrating Their Support During Latest Awful Season With A Free Soda

New York Giants embarrass fans with a free soda

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Giants understand they’ve failed to meet expectations in recent years, so they figured out the perfect way to express how much they appreciate fans remaining by their side.

A free soda. More specifically, a MEDIUM soda for season-ticket holders to celebrate fan appreciation day. And if you’re assuming this is a joke, we can assure you it’s not. In conjunction with Pepsi, the Giants already sent an email to their season-ticket holders to inform them of the great news.

Oh to be a fly on the wall as their team of marketers conjured this grand plan to celebrate their loyal fanbase. The Giants are 4-9 this season. They’re 22-55 over the past five years. This was a franchise that went to five Super Bowls between 1983 and 2011, winning four of them.

From a proud NFL franchise to an absolute embarrassment, but don’t worry Giants fans, if you own season-tickets, you can now enjoy a free medium soda. The emailed offer couldn’t even include a cool souvenir cup.

Naturally, Giants fans were irate and Twitter had jokes. Maybe all of the backlash can convince the Giants to rethink their plan before Sunday and allow season ticket holders to upgrade their medium soda for a large.

