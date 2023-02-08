The hosts of The Michael Kay Show are not fans of the f-bomb Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dropped on live TV after he broke the scoring record Tuesday night.

James surpassed NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record for all-time points. After he beat the record, James gave a short speech in front of the home fans at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but at the end of his speech, King James used an expletive to express his thoughts.

“Fuck man, thank you, guys,” James said before he handed the microphone over.

The profanity did not sit well with radio hosts Michael Kay, Don La Greca, and Peter Rosenberg. On Wednesday, the trio attacked James for his choice of words. Kay explained that he recorded the game for his young son, and when they heard LeBron’s curse, his son looked at his father.

“We don’t curse like that in the house, so, all of sudden, this guy’s just cavalierly dropping the f-bomb,” Kay said. “It’s wrong! LeBron’s better than that! LeBron is a really erudite guy; he doesn’t need to fall on the f-word.”

Kay mentioned he did not appreciate the curse word when former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz dropped an f-bomb in front of the fans at Fenway park following the 2013 bombings at the Boston Marathon. La Greca was annoyed that the words will live on with the historic moment.

“It’s just not a classy thing to do,” La Greca said. “I mean, it’s a big moment. It’s a historic moment. That’s going to live forever, Peter, like we’re going to remember that speech. If you’re an NBA fan, LeBron fan, that’s going to live forever. That’s part of his legacy. That is going to be in the video obit, and do you really want to have that word edited out?”

“He’s much better than that; he’s bigger than that,” La Greca said. “That’s a classy moment, a classy guy, and a classless thing to say.”

Kay mentioned the lawmakers who shouted at President Joe Biden during his State Of The Union on Tuesday night and said, “it’s accepted now.” Rosenberg thinks the UFC has the same issue with fighters cursing after matches.

“We, here at ESPN, broadcast UFC, everything, every post-fight in UFC they are cursing non-stop,” Rosenberg said. “I am not sensitive when it comes to those words, but I truly feel that for me, and this may sound super old school; I won’t take UFC 100 percent to the most serious level of sports until they stop doing that!”

Watch above via YES Network.

