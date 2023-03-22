Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and basketball analyst Jeff Goodman came to blows on Twitter Tuesday afternoon about a coach’s decision to leave a program for a rival.

Former Providence College head coach Ed Cooley left the Friars‘ Men’s basketball program on Monday, ending a 12-year run to sign with Georgetown University — a school in the Big East Conference, just like his former employer.

On Tuesday afternoon, the war of words between Portnoy and Goodman began when the Barstool Sports founder took a shot at Cooley for leaving.

To summarize if the difference was 6 million vs 3.75 nobody can criticize Cooley. However if he is on the record as saying it wasn’t about the money he is public enemy #1 and should be banned from Providence for life.

Goodman responded to Portnoy’s tweet not so subtly since the analyst did not tag him in the tweet.

Just an FYI: Ed Cooley did NOT leave Georgetown for the money. Sure, he is making more with the Hoyas. But the average is about $5 million per year, per source. 7 years at about $35 million at Georgetown, per source. Providence was paying somewhere around 4.5 mil per year.

He corrected himself and meant that Cooley left Providence in a follow-up tweet.

Portnoy interjected, and the two got into a Twitter spat after Portnoy asked if Cooley’s goal was “to stab everybody in the back?” Goodman argued that the Georgetown head coaching job is a step up.

The insults began to fly from there.

“Let me clarify it for you moron:

1.Said Pc was dream job last weekend. Signed 2 lifetime contracts for more money

2.Put house on market in middle of season. knew he was leaving

3. Recruited for gtown while paid by pc

4. 1st big East coach to jump to conference rival ever.” Portnoy wrote.

Goodman responded with his own insult at the founder of Barstool.

Ok, dumbass. 1) There is no such thing as a “lifetime contract.” 2) Who cares if he went within conference. I didn’t realize there was a rule in place. 3) It’s a BETTER job. 4) You should be focused on helping Michigan with its NIL so it can get back into NCAA tourney.

Portnoy shared a video of Cooley referring to his love and admiration for Providence College.

Portnoy responded to Goodman on Tuesday, calling him a “moron.”

Goodman wouldn’t budge on Portnoy’s claim that the new Georgetown coach “stabbed everyone in the back.”

The Barstool Sports founder blogged about the encounter on Tuesday evening.

The two continued to jab one another on Wednesday morning. Goodman pulled 11 assistant coaches in the Big East and asked them which job was better, and unanimously all said Georgetown is the better head coaching gig.

Portnoy told Goodman, “no hard feelings,” and “you came up against a manchild.”

