Olympics Chief Doesn’t Rule Out Tokyo Games Getting Canceled

With the Tokyo Olympics set to begin Friday, Organizing Committee chief Toshiro Muto won’t rule out the possibility of having to cancel the Games altogether.

After postponing Tokyo 2020 to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, a surge in Covid-19 cases could significantly impact the games again. Asked at a news conference if the Summer Games still might be canceled, Muto would not close the door on those concerns.

“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” Muto said.

“We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”

Earlier this month, Olympic organizers announced the Games will be held without spectators. But Covid-19 cases have continued to rise in Tokyo and at the Games. In the last 24 hours, 10 more cases of Covid-19 have been reported at the Games, bringing the total number of infections to 68 since July 1, when athletes and officials began arriving.

