A group of fans at the Oregon-BYU football game Saturday in Eugene, OR was caught on video hurling anti-religious slurs at BYU.

In footage which has gone viral, the small but clearly audible pocket of fans struck up their anti-Mormon chant after BYU scored a touchdown early in the second quarter of the game.

“F*ck the Mor-mons!” They chanted.

The footage has spread across social media — with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) among those condemning the offenders.

“Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon,” Cox wrote.

Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon. https://t.co/l8BdsSJWu2 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 18, 2022

This incident comes on the heels of a controversy in which a Duke volleyball player claimed that she and other players were subjected to racist heckling by BYU fans, including the n-word. An internal BYU investigation found no evidence the heckling occurred, the university said — claiming to have interviewed dozens of witnesses, and reviewed video and audio evidence. CNN’s John Avlon was among those criticizing the media’s “rush to judgment” on the story.

