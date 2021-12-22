Outspoken Unvaxxed NFL Player Cole Beasley Tests Positive for Covid, Still Insists ‘Covid is Not Keeping Me Out of This Game’

Buffalo Bills wide receiver and outspoken anti-vaxxer Cole Beasley tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday.

Beasley said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” but as protocol for an unvaccinated player, he will be out for 10 days, including what is likely the Bills most important game of the season against the New England Patriots this weekend.

During the offseason, Beasley was the NFL’s leading voice against getting the vaccine, but he has since been outshined by Aaron Rodgers as the league’s anti-vax poster child. Unlike Rodgers, Beasley never lied about his vaccination status, he was very open and at times painfully honest about his stance from the start. That honesty continued Tuesday night when he addressed being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

“Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game,” Beasley wrote on Instagram. “The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Beasley (@bease11)

Beasley’s Bills teammate Jon Feliciano is also on the Covid-19 list and the offensive lineman tweeted Tuesday morning that he ended up in the ER over the weekend. Feliciano, who is vaccinated, later tweeted that he’s feeling better after receiving monoclonal antibodies.

Although the NFL has more than 95 percent of its players vaccinated against Covid, the league has suffered massive outbreaks in recent weeks. To combat the amount of players that were sidelined by the virus, the NFL retooled its Covid protocols and implemented significantly reduced testing for vaccinated players.

